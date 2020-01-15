3 full-patch FreeWheelers motorcycle gang members charged in Prince Albert drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

Eleven people with connections to outlaw motorcycle gangs have been charged after police in Saskatchewan wrapped up a drug investigation in the Prince Albert area.

Police said three full-patch members of the FreeWheelers were among those arrested.

The FreeWheelers have operated in Prince Albert since May 2019, police said, and have connections with other chapters in Lloydminster and Prince Albert, and the Hells Angels in Saskatoon.

The investigation was launched seven months ago and involved members of the Prince Albert Police Service and Prince Albert RCMP, along with other agencies. Nearly 100 officers were involved in the investigation.

FreeWheelers outlaw motorcycle gang patch. Ryan Kessler / Global News

Thirteen homes in and around Prince Albert and Saskatoon were searched as part of Project Norse, police said.

Officers seized 596 grams of cocaine, a cocaine press, 9,279 grams of cannabis bud, 33 cannabis plants, and 2,142 grams of individually-packaged cannabis by-products, according to officials.

Police estimate enough cocaine was seized during the investigation for 1,200 personal uses.

The cannabis bud could make an estimated 36,000 joints, police said.

Nearly $87,000 in cash, three rifles, a shotgun and six vehicles worth an estimated $116,000 were also seized, police said.

Weapons seized during a drug bust in Prince Albert, Sask., involving members of the FreeWheelers motorcycle gang. Ryan Kessler // Global News

During the investigation, police said they found marijuana was being grown under a valid Health Canada medical license and was then being diverted to the black market, which was being sold by the pound in Prince Albert.

Investigators said one man is accused of running a commercial process where he was making marijuana vapes and other professional-looking cannabis products.

Another man is alleged to have sold products online.

“Outlaw motorcycle gangs (OMGs) are criminal organizations, whose illegal activities cause harm and victimization to people in communities across the country,” officials said in a statement.

“Over the last five years, OMGs have significantly increased their criminal presence across Canada, and have developed extensive ties to other organized crime groups and street gangs.”

A total of 73 charges were laid by police.

Brody Markowski, 25, and Alexander “Michael” Fietz, 28, are each facing 12 charges including trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Danny Glover, 29, and Tyler Korte, 30, are each facing nine charges including distributing cannabis in excess of 30 grams, unlawfully distributing illicit cannabis, and unlawfully selling cannabis.

Miranda Parenteau, 23, Warren Kreger, 38, Kaitlyn Schinold, 21, and Destiny Gunville, 19, are each facing five charges including trafficking cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Curtis Brown, 50, is facing nine charges including distributing cannabis in excess of 30 grams, unlawfully distributing illicit cannabis, and having more than four plants in a dwelling.

Rhonda Brown, 57, is charged with unlawfully cultivating and harvesting more than four plants in a dwelling house, distributing cannabis in excess of 30 grams, and conspiring to possess cannabis for the purpose of distribution.

Josh Herron, 19, is charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.