Canada

OPP busts high-level drug trafficking network, 12 men face combined 81 charges

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 12:31 pm
Updated January 30, 2020 12:32 pm
OCEB Major Case Manager Detective Inspector Peter Donnelly unveiled details of the investigation and a display of the evidence seized during the investigation.
OCEB Major Case Manager Detective Inspector Peter Donnelly unveiled details of the investigation and a display of the evidence seized during the investigation. Beatrice Britneff / Global News

A dozen men, 11 in Ontario and one in Quebec, have been arrested and millions of dollars worth of illicit drugs have been seized in a complex investigation into a high-level drug trafficking network, police say.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) said they conducted a nine-month investigation named project Daytona, targeted at top-level facilitators linked to traditional organized crime groups.

READ MORE: Toronto police lay close to 150 charges, arrest six in connection to guns and drugs investigation

“These are the individuals who would have provided drugs to street gangs, outlaw motorcycle gangs, as well as organized crime groups in all the communities,” said OCEB Dir. Supt. Bryan Mackillop.

Investigators said twelve people with no prior connections from both Ontario and Quebec were arrested on Jan. 22 and Jan. 23 and charged with 81 offences.

12 people were arrested and charged in a complex drug operation.
12 people were arrested and charged in a complex drug operation. Ontario Provincial Police / Handout

A total of 8.5 kg of cocaine, nine kg of methamphetamine, four kg of ecstasy, more than 100 pounds of cannabis, 8.5 kg of cannabis concentrates and $30,000 in Canadian current were seized, according to the OPP.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 2 pharmacists charged in opioid-trafficking investigation in Aurora

OCEB Major Case Manager Detective Inspector Peter Donnelly said the quality and quantity of the drugs were alarming and unlike anything he’s seen in his career.

“This is in the high 98 per cent pure cocaine. It would be stepped on by each level that buys it. It would be cut in half and then sold and then cut in half again sold until it reaches 25 to 30 per cent and then sold on the street,” he said.

.5 kg of cocaine, 9 kg of methamphetamine, 4 kg of ecstasy, more than 100 pounds of cannabis, 8.5 kg cannabis concentrates and $30,000 in Canadian currency were seized by the OPP.
.5 kg of cocaine, 9 kg of methamphetamine, 4 kg of ecstasy, more than 100 pounds of cannabis, 8.5 kg cannabis concentrates and $30,000 in Canadian currency were seized by the OPP. Ontario Provincial Police / Handout

MacKillop described the operation as “A-typical” and “intelligence-based.”

“We decided to strategically or surgically target certain influential people in multiple communities across the entire province. So this is about targeting key facilitators … people who play a role in the drug trade market,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

 

