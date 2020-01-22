Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 pharmacists charged in opioid-trafficking investigation in Aurora

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2020 3:04 pm
A York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station.
A York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

AURORA, Ont. – Six people, including two pharmacists, are facing charges in an opioid-trafficking investigation in the Toronto area.

York Regional Police say they began looking into a group suspected of trafficking opiate pills late last year, leading to several arrests in December.

They say the investigation continued and led officers to the pharmacists.

READ MORE: York Regional Police charge man in $20M investment fraud investigation

Investigators say they seized roughly half a million dollars in opioids and more than $220,000 in cash, as well as a gun.

The suspects are aged 27 and 39, and from Toronto and Vaughan, Ont.

All are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, and some face additional charges, including possession of a forged document and a prohibited or restricted firearm.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
York Regional PoliceDrug TraffickingOpioidYork Policeopioid traffickingAurora Drug Trafficking
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.