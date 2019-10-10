Menu

Crime

Meth, cocaine, fentanyl, cash seized in West Kelowna drug bust: police

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 8:21 pm
Kelowna RCMP say they seized $30,000 in cash, and more than 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine from two homes and one industrial property in West Kelowna in March.
Three Okanagan residents are facing various charges following a drug trafficking investigation earlier this year, Kelowna RCMP announced on Thursday.

Kelowna RCMP said its drug section began an investigation in February into “known individuals involved in the sale and distribution of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine throughout Kelowna and West Kelowna.”

A photo showing what police seized following search warrants at three West Kelowna locations in March.
A photo showing what police seized following search warrants at three West Kelowna locations in March. Kelowna RCMP

Story continues below advertisement

In March, multiple search warrants were executed at two residences and one industrial property in West Kelowna. Police say they seized $30,000 in cash, and more than 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

According to police, Neil Elliott Collins, 42, Joseph Michael Trozzolo, 51, and Patricia Kathleen Gianakos, 39, are scheduled to appear in Kelowna court on Oct. 29 for drug trafficking.

Collins and Gianakos were charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking; while Trozzolo was charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of interfering or obstructing radio communications.

“The Kelowna RCMP Drug Section continues to focus on those involved in the illicit drug trade in Kelowna,” said RCMP Cpl. Jef Carroll, “and neighbouring cities that have a drug nexus to the city of Kelowna.”

