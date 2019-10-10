Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

4 people in custody, drugs and cash seized: Vernon RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 3:11 pm
Vernon RCMP say four people were arrested on Wednesday in relation to a residential search warrant for drug-related offences.
Vernon RCMP say four people were arrested on Wednesday in relation to a residential search warrant for drug-related offences. File / Global News

Four people are in custody following a drug bust in Vernon on Wednesday.

According to police, the arrests happened in relation to a residential search warrant for drug-related offences.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say at 3 p.m., a male and a female were arrested in a vehicle on Longacre Drive, with drugs and money being seized.

READ MORE: Drugs, money and stolen property seized in known drug-house search warrant: Vernon RCMP

Immediately following that, the RCMP’s South East District Emergency Response team executed a search warrant at a residence along the 4000 block of Old Kamloops Road, where another male and a female were arrested, with additional drugs being seized.

Police say all four suspects remain in custody, provided assistance and that the investigation is ongoing.

Cross-border drug smuggling bust in B.C. involves helicopter chase
Cross-border drug smuggling bust in B.C. involves helicopter chase
Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeRCMPPoliceOkanaganDrug BustNorth OkanaganSearch WarrantCashvernon rcmpPolice SeizureSouth East District Emergency Response Team
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.