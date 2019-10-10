4 people in custody, drugs and cash seized: Vernon RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Four people are in custody following a drug bust in Vernon on Wednesday.

According to police, the arrests happened in relation to a residential search warrant for drug-related offences.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say at 3 p.m., a male and a female were arrested in a vehicle on Longacre Drive, with drugs and money being seized.

Immediately following that, the RCMP’s South East District Emergency Response team executed a search warrant at a residence along the 4000 block of Old Kamloops Road, where another male and a female were arrested, with additional drugs being seized.

Police say all four suspects remain in custody, provided assistance and that the investigation is ongoing.

