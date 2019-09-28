Burnaby, Surrey men face drug trafficking charges after police bust

Two men are facing trafficking charges after RCMP uncovered several packages of drugs from a vehicle in Burnaby this summer.

Police say officers were conducting patrols in the area of Canada Way and 17 Avenue in late July when they spotted a vehicle.

The driver and sole passenger were believed to be dealing drugs from the vehicle, according to police.

READ MORE: Victoria man faces drug, weapons charges after discharging bear spray by mistake

After stopping the vehicle, police say the passenger exited and tried to walk away, but he was detained along with the driver.

Police found cellphones and cash inside the vehicle, along with nearly a hundred small packages of various drugs including cocaine, fentanyl and heroin.

A 27-year-old Burnaby man and a 19-year-old Surrey man are facing charges of possession for the purposes of trafficking.

READ MORE: 30 charged in alleged drug ring that used military-grade, Canada-made phones: indictments

“We’re aware of the harm that these drugs can cause and our teams will continue to actively pursue those who are dealing drugs in our communities,” Insp. Kathy Hartwig said in a statement.

Anyone with further information helpful to investigators is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

WATCH: (April 10) Charges dismissed in fentanyl trafficking case