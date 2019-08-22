Drugs, money and stolen property seized in known drug-house search warrant: Vernon RCMP

Suspected drugs, including heroin and crystal meth, drug paraphernalia and money, were seized during a search warrant this week, according to Vernon RCMP.

The bust happened at a known drug house along the 2800 block of 35th Street, with police converging on the residence on Wednesday afternoon at 5 p.m.

Police say several officers descended on the residence for the second time in little over a month.

READ MORE: West Kelowna search warrant yields two arrests, suspected drugs, cash

The search warrant, which was executed under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, also recovered stolen property.

Vernon RCMP Cpl. Tania Finn said officers located 11 individuals on the property, including some who tried to flee the scene, but were apprehended by a police service dog.

WATCH BELOW (Aired July 23, 2019): Vancouver police bust multi-million dollar drug operation

“Our police officers recognize the impact these types of residences have in a community,” said Finn.

“When we noticed the suspect activity at this property continued after the first search warrant in July, police resources were allocated to conduct an additional follow up investigation.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired July 26, 2019): Ontario drug bust sees 11 charged, including 2 Sunwing Airlines employees

Finn added the people associated with the residence are known to police; that officers are working to identify who owns the stolen property; and that police are working with the City of Vernon, as well as the property owner, to reduce further calls associated with this property.