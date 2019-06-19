Crime
June 19, 2019 6:21 pm

West Kelowna search warrant yields two arrests, suspected drugs, cash

By Online Journalist  Global News

West Kelowna residents were arrested on Tuesday night after police executed a search warrant for alleged drug trafficking.

Global News File
A A

Two West Kelowna residents were arrested, and drugs and money were seized, after police executed a search warrant on Tuesday evening.

According to West Kelowna RCMP, a residence along the 2400-block of Chieftan Road was searched as part of an investigation into alleged drug trafficking.

READ MORE: Tear gas used during execution of ‘dynamic’ overnight Kelowna search warrant

Police say they seized more than $2,000 in cash plus undisclosed amounts of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, GHB (gamma-hydroxybuturate) and cocaine.

They added that other items consistent with trafficking illicit drugs were also seized.

WATCH BELOW: Aerial footage shows cargo ship where 16.5 tons of cocaine was seized in Philadelphia

West Kelowna RCMP said a 57-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were taken into custody without incident.

Police say they are facing potential drug-related charges and are expected to appear in court at a later date.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
central okanagan
Chieftan Road
Cocaine
Crime
GHB
Heroin
Okanagan
Police
RCMP
Search Warrant
suspected drug
West Kelowna
West Kelowna RCMP

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.