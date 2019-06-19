West Kelowna search warrant yields two arrests, suspected drugs, cash

Two West Kelowna residents were arrested, and drugs and money were seized, after police executed a search warrant on Tuesday evening.

According to West Kelowna RCMP, a residence along the 2400-block of Chieftan Road was searched as part of an investigation into alleged drug trafficking.

Police say they seized more than $2,000 in cash plus undisclosed amounts of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, GHB (gamma-hydroxybuturate) and cocaine.

They added that other items consistent with trafficking illicit drugs were also seized.

West Kelowna RCMP said a 57-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were taken into custody without incident.

Police say they are facing potential drug-related charges and are expected to appear in court at a later date.