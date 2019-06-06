Tear gas used during execution of ‘dynamic’ overnight Kelowna search warrant

Police used tear gas “and a dynamic entry” during an overnight search warrant in Kelowna early Thursday.

According to Kelowna RCMP, the search warrant involved a house along the 2300 block of Longhill Road in the Glenmore area.

“A dynamic entry into the residence was made by the Emergency Response Team, who deployed tear gas canisters inside the home,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“A single occupant was located inside the home during the warrant execution, and he was taken into police custody without any incident.”

A 64-year-old man, whom police say has ties to the local drug trade, was arrested. Police say he was later released without any criminal charges at the time.

Police added an undisclosed amount of suspected illicit drugs were seized during the search, along with a pair of replica firearms, and that the investigation is ongoing.