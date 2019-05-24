Kelowna man arrested, in custody after search warrant at suspected drug house

A man is in custody after Kelowna RCMP executed a search warrant at a suspected drug house on Friday, with traffic being temporarily disrupted because of the large police presence.

The incident unfolded along the 1000 block of Lawson Avenue, just before 11:30 a.m.

Police said the RCMP’s Southeast District Emergency Response Team was brought in to support officers from Kelowna’s Street Enforcement Unit’s drug section.

“The execution of the warrant, to search the Lawson Avenue residence, prompted the temporary disruption of traffic along Gordon Drive for police and public safety,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“The RCMP Emergency Response Team’s armoured vehicle was used and a man was taken into police custody without incident at the scene.”

Police said the search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation, and that investigators have not yet concluded their search of the home.

A 34-year-old Kelowna man, who police say is well known to them, is in custody and is facing potential charges.

