Two arrested after search warrant executed at Severn Township home: OPP

An 18-year-old Severn Township man and a 32-year-old Midland woman have been arrested after a search warrant was executed at a home in Severn Township Wednesday evening.

The Severn Township man was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failing to comply with recognizance of bail, police say, while the woman was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant.

READ MORE: OPP looking for witnesses following car crash in Collingwood

Officers seized a stolen 2003 Audi, various ammunition and a handgun-style pellet gun, OPP add.

The search warrant, which was executed at about 8 p.m. at a Viking Marina Road residence, was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation into stolen property and firearms-related offences, police say.

READ MORE: Police investigating after reported stabbing in downtown Barrie

The accused were held for a show cause hearing on Thursday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

WATCH: (May 22) Second Niagara officer charged in Pelham cop-on-cop shooting