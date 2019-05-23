Crime
May 23, 2019 2:18 pm

Police investigating after reported stabbing in downtown Barrie

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Police are investigating following a reported stabbing in downtown Barrie Wednesday night.

Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press
A A

Police are investigating after a 40-year-old Barrie man was reportedly stabbed at the Lakeside Tap and Grill on 18 Dunlop St. W. on Wednesday night.

“The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” said Jennet Mays, corporate communications co-ordinator at the Barrie Police Service.

READ MORE: 4 Barrie residents charged in labour human-trafficking investigation: police

Police responded to the reported incident at about 11:30 p.m., and say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Barrie Police Investigative Services at 705-725-7025 x 2129 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barrie Crime
Barrie news
Barrie poice
Barrie Police Service
Barrie stabbing
Crime
Lakeside Tap and Grill
Lakeside Tap and Grill stabbing
Stabbing

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.