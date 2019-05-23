Police investigating after reported stabbing in downtown Barrie

Police are investigating after a 40-year-old Barrie man was reportedly stabbed at the Lakeside Tap and Grill on 18 Dunlop St. W. on Wednesday night.

“The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” said Jennet Mays, corporate communications co-ordinator at the Barrie Police Service.

Police responded to the reported incident at about 11:30 p.m., and say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Barrie Police Investigative Services at 705-725-7025 x 2129 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.