OPP looking for witnesses following car crash in Collingwood
Officers are looking for witnesses to help them determine the cause of a car crash that happened at about 11 a.m. Wednesday in Collingwood at Napier and Ontario streets.
The collision involved a Ford sedan and a Toyota sedan, police say.
According to OPP, there were no injuries, although the cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
Any witnesses can contact Const. Ashley Plumb at 705-445-4321.
