OPP looking for witnesses following car crash in Collingwood

Officers are looking for witnesses to help them determine the cause of a car crash that happened at about 11 a.m. Wednesday in Collingwood at Napier and Ontario streets.

The collision involved a Ford sedan and a Toyota sedan, police say.

READ MORE: 51-year-old Gravenhurst man charged with child pornography: OPP

According to OPP, there were no injuries, although the cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Any witnesses can contact Const. Ashley Plumb at 705-445-4321.