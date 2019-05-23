51-year-old Gravenhurst man charged with child pornography: OPP

A 51-year-old man from Gravenhurst has been charged after OPP say they seized a computer containing child sexual abuse material on Wednesday.

Darron Reid has been charged with one count of possessing child pornography, one count of making child pornography available and one count of accessing child pornography.

The computer containing child sexual abuse material was seized after a search warrant was executed at a Gravenhurst residence as part of a four-month internet investigation, OPP say.

Police are reminding parents to talk with their children about internet safety in order to protect them from sexual exploitation.

Police add those with information about suspected internet child exploitation can leave an anonymous tip online at Crime Stoppers.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.

