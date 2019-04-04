Fentanyl, cocaine, meth seized in Okanagan search warrant

Four people were arrested, including a woman who remains in custody, after Vernon RCMP executed a search warrant on Wednedsay, seizing drugs, money and stolen property.

The search warrant took place at a home in the 3000 block of 39th Avenue.

In announcing the raid on Thursday, police say 16 people were at the residence when officers executed the search warrant.

Police say they seized cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia which included scales and packaging, and an undisclosed amount of money and stolen property.

“For some time, this residence was identified as a priority problem premise by the police and the residents in the area,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Cpl. Dan Pollock.

“While it is not unusual to locate numerous persons at a residence during a warrant execution, to find 16 people was taxing on police resources to identify and process each individual.

“The investigation and execution of this search warrant is a great example of team work by all of our front-line police officers.”

According to police, two Vernon men, ages 27 and 52, were released from custody to appear in court at a future date for charges relating to drug trafficking and possession of stolen property.

A 30-year-old Vernon man was arrested for leaving the home with stolen property.

And a 29-year-old Vernon woman was arrested for having multiple outstanding arrest warrants. Police say she remains in custody.