Hamilton police execute search warrant, recover $85k worth of stolen tools

Approximately $85,000 worth of stolen tools have been recovered by Hamilton police.

Police were called about suspicious activity in the King Street East and Sherman Avenue area on Friday morning.

A search warrant was later executed and officers seized a large quantity of stolen tools manufactured by ‘Hilti’, which were believed to be stolen during a recent break and enter.

A 31-year-old Hamilton man is now facing charges, but police say the investigation continues.

