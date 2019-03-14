Drugs, stolen tools, appliances seized in Vernon search warrant

A call to keep the peace in Vernon earlier this month morphed into a search warrant and possible charges, according to North Okanagan RCMP.

On March 8, police said they were called to a residence along the 1700 block of 33rd St. in Vernon, a home reportedly known to RCMP. An eviction notice had been reportedly served on the property renters.

Police said after the occupants vacated the home, drugs and numerous items suspected as property obtained by crime were observed.

“The property and persons located in the home at the time are known to police, therefore precautions were taken during the eviction to ensure the safety of those involved,” said Vernon RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett.

Brett added when it became clear that officers were dealing with property that appeared to be obtained by crime, the home was searched and a search warrant was obtained.

Police said the warrant was executed on March 9 and that a large number of items were seized, including suspected stolen tools, brand new small appliances, drugs and a prohibited weapon.

“The investigation into this incident is ongoing,” said Brett, “and the work done by the front line officers to ensure drugs and weapons were taken off the street and stolen property returned to the rightful owners, is paramount to the commitment the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has in keeping our community safe.”

Police added that the occupants could face potential possession of stolen property, drug and weapon related charges.