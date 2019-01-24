Ten arrested, one charged, after search warrant in Kelowna

Ten people were arrested in Kelowna this week when police executed a break-and-enter-related search warrant.

Kelowna RCMP say the search warrant was obtained after a pair of break-and-enter victims tracked their stolen property to a residence on Clement Avenue. On Monday, at approximately 6 p.m., police converged on the residence, located along the 1000 block.

“A large number of items, including allegedly stolen electronics, illicit drugs and prohibited weapons, were seized by police,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “A number of the stolen items seized by police have since been linked to recent commercial break and enters.”

Police say George Rodgers, 51, of Kelowna has been charged with break and enter and possession of break-in instruments.

Police added that two Kelowna men, ages 26 and 37, are facing potential charges. They were reportedly released from custody on conditions and are expected to appear in court on April 22.

The remainder of those taken into custody were identified and later released by police.

“The police investigation continues at this time, which may result in the laying of additional charges,” said O’Donaghey.