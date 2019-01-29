Kelowna man faces drug trafficking charges after 2018 search warrant: RCMP

Criminal charges have been laid against a Kelowna man after lab results confirmed drugs were present during a police raid in June.

On Tuesday, Kelowna RCMP said that Steven Grande, 44, of Kelowna, has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance.

The charges stem from a search warrant that was executed on June 27, 2018, for a home along the 100 block of Applecrest Court. During the search, police say they seized cocaine, marijuana, money and a taser.

Police said the warrant was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking being conducted in Kelowna.

“During the execution of the warrant, investigators seized over a pound of powdered cocaine, along with approximately 20 pounds of marijuana bud,” said Cpl. Jeff Carroll of the Kelowna RCMP Street Enforcement Unit.

“A conducted energy weapon or taser, various drug paraphernalia items commonly used in the trafficking of controlled substances and Canadian currency was also seized by police from the residence.”

Police say Grande’s next court appearance will be in November.

