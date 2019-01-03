Man calls Winnipeg police about assault in hotel, cops bust him for drug trafficking

A man is in custody after police went to a call about a hotel room assault, but instead found cocaine scattered throughout the room.

Police were called to a hotel on Ellice Avenue just after 8 a.m. Wednesday after a man said he had been assaulted and he didn’t know where the suspects had run off to.

When police got there, they saw cocaine scattered throughout the room.

Police said the man was arrested and he and the room were searched. They said they found about $8,000 worth of meth, fentanyl, cocaine, Xanax, drug packaging materials and more than $17,545 in cash.

The man was taken to hospital but released without needing treatment, said police.

Peter Alfred Melquist, 39, faces several drug trafficking charges as well as possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.