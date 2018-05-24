Winnipeg police bust four men for trafficking meth, cocaine

Winnipeg police have made several arrests following separate investigations related to drug trafficking.

Around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, police pulled over a suspected stolen vehicle in The Maples.

One of the men inside had 55 pieces of crack cocaine on him. He and the other man in the car, both in their early 20s, were arrested for cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Later that day, officers noticed a suspicious man riding a bike near Pembina Highway and Bishop Grandin Boulevard. When he was stopped in the middle of the road, officers noticed he had a folding knife on his belt.

Police searched the man and found a small bag of meth. Officers also found 16 grams of meth hidden in the bicycle, which they later learned was stolen from a sporting goods store last August.

The 34-year-old man faces drug possession and trafficking charges.

Around noon Wednesday, a number of police units searched two homes in the Niakwa area of the city.

Officers found over nine ounces of meth worth nearly $26,000. They also found scales and packaging materials.

A 36-year-old Winnipeg man faces possession and trafficking charges.