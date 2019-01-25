Toronto police to announce results of cocaine bust
A A
Toronto police have scheduled a news conference Friday morning to update the public on a cocaine investigation.
Chief Mark Saunders and Inspector Steve Watts of the drug squad will speak to the media at 10:45 a.m.
READ MORE: More than 80 charges laid in alleged drug-trafficking ring in southern Ontario
In a media release, police said the investigation called Project Sparta focused on the distribution of cocaine in Toronto.
Globalnews.ca will live stream the news conference Friday morning.
VIDEO: OPP displays huge cocaine wall after $250m drug bust
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.