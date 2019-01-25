Crime
January 25, 2019

Toronto police to announce results of cocaine bust

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Toronto police have scheduled a news conference Friday morning to update the public on a cocaine investigation.

Chief Mark Saunders and Inspector Steve Watts of the drug squad will speak to the media at 10:45 a.m.

In a media release, police said the investigation called Project Sparta focused on the distribution of cocaine in Toronto.

Globalnews.ca will live stream the news conference Friday morning.

