Large quantity of fentanyl, meth seized in northern Ontario: OPP

Four people have been charged after a substantial amount of drugs was seized in West Nipissing, police say.

According to the organized crime enforcement bureau of the OPP, following a three-month investigation, two search warrants were executed in the West Nipissing area.

Police say as a result, a substantial amount of suspected fentanyl pills, several thousand suspected methamphetamine tablets, six guns, a credit card making device and several hundred blank credit cards and blank smart cards were seized.

Officers estimate $162,600 worth of drugs were seized.

READ MORE: 4 charged after police seize drugs, cash in Barrie

According to police, four people have been charged in connection with the incident.

Police say Keith McKee, 21, from Field has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of credit card instruments. Officers say McKee has been remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.

Michael McKee, 54, from Field has been charged with careless storage of a firearm and ammunition and careless storage of a firearm, police say. Officers say McKee was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in North Bay on Dec. 6.

READ MORE: Barrie police issue warning after dangerous drug found in the city

According to police, 29-year-old Yves Brosseau from Field has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. Officers say Brosseau was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on Dec. 6.

Officers say Jonathan Rivest, 33, from Terre-Bonne, Que., has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a credit card instrument. Police say he has been remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.