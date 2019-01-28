Stolen vehicle in Hamilton leads to drug trafficking charges

A 46-year-old Hamilton man is facing several charges after he was allegedly spotted driving a stolen vehicle on the mountain.
On Saturday night, Hamilton Police say they located a stolen Ford Escape driving around the Central Mountain area and followed it to a residence on Main Street West, where the driver was taken into custody.
Police say that the suspect was wanted in other jurisdictions and that he was in possession of 13 g of methamphetamine with a street value of $37,000.
Timothy King has been charged with drug trafficking and possession of stolen property.
