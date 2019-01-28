Canada
January 28, 2019 2:38 pm

Stolen vehicle in Hamilton leads to drug trafficking charges

By Reporter  900 CHML
A stolen vehicle investigation in Hamilton has led to drug trafficking charges.

A stolen vehicle investigation in Hamilton has led to drug trafficking charges.

Hamilton Police
A A

A 46-year-old Hamilton man is facing several charges after he was allegedly spotted driving a stolen vehicle on the mountain.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Hamilton police arrest suspect after sports bar stabbing sends man to hospital

On Saturday night, Hamilton Police say they located a stolen Ford Escape driving around the Central Mountain area and followed it to a residence on Main Street West, where the driver was taken into custody.

Police say that the suspect was wanted in other jurisdictions and that he was in possession of 13 g of methamphetamine with a street value of $37,000.

READ MORE: Man arrested after alleged assault at yellow-vest protest in Hamilton

Timothy King has been charged with drug trafficking and possession of stolen property.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arrest
Charges
Drugs
HamOnt
Methamphetamine
Mountain
Possession
Stolen
trafficking
Vehicle

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.