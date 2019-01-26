Hamilton police investigating after sports bar stabbing sends man to hospital

Hamilton police are investigating a stabbing on the mountain sent a man in his 20s to hospital.

Staff Sgt. Don Abbott says officers were called to Boomers Sports Bar on Upper Paradise Road near Stone Church Road West at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning for reports of a disturbance, which began inside the bar and moved outside onto the patio.

He says a 28-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for one suspect, although they have not released any information about that person.

No further information has been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

