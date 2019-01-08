Hamilton man arrested in Westdale stabbing
A 22-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested after a stabbing incident early Tuesday in the Westdale area.
READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating New Year’s Eve stabbing, call for witnesses
The victim, a 20-year-old man, walked into McMaster Children’s Hospital at around 2 a.m. with a stab wound on his upper body. Police were called and the man was moved to the trauma centre of McMaster Hospital, where he is recovering from his injuries.
The 22-year-old appeared in court Tuesday on a charge of assault causing bodily harm.
READ MORE: Hamilton police investigate more prowler calls in Westdale
Hamilton police believe the stabbing occur after an altercation between the men at a residence in the area of Sterling Street and Whitton Road.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.