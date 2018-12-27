Man arrested after stabbing in downtown Hamilton

A man is in custody after a stabbing in downtown Hamilton on Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., police were called to the Dollar Gate at Barton and Mary streets, where a man was suffering from injuries following an alleged assault.

The victim, a Hamilton man in his mid 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of police but turned himself in moments later.

A Hamilton man in his mid 30s is currently in custody, and police anticipate laying criminal charges.

