Hamilton police investigate more prowler calls in Westdale

Hamilton police were once again called to the Westdale neighbourhood to investigate reports of suspected prowlers.

They received three calls about prowlers or suspicious persons in the Westdale area Tuesday night, said Const. Lorraine Edwards, Hamilton police media relations officer.

Officers responded, but no suspects were located.

The police force has increased its presence in the neighbourhood as a result of series of break-ins and prowling incidents that began last month.

On three separate occasions, the most recent of which occurred on Friday, women woke up to find unknown men in their rooms.

Hamilton police say there is no known link between the incidents at this time, though Edwards did acknowledge there are similar circumstances.

She said last night’s calls indicate that residents are becoming more vigilant.

Police, along with nearby McMaster University, have issued reminders asking the public to keep windows and doors secure and report any suspicious activity.