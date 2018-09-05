Man caught looking in woman’s window following break-ins in Westdale: police

Hamilton police are investigating after another disturbing incident in Westdale.

Officers including the K-9 Unit were sent to the Haddon Street area after a woman reported seeing a man standing outside her home just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

She said he fled on foot when she caught him looking through the window.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early 20s with blonde hair. He was wearing a black baseball cap.

Police said they set up a perimeter and checked the area, but could not locate him.

READ MORE: Westdale woman awoken by stranger in her room

The incident comes on the heels of two other occurrences in the last month in which a man was discovered in the bedrooms of two female McMaster University students.

In one of those cases, the victim was sexually assaulted, police said.

Both times the suspect fled when the women started screaming.

The incidents occurred on Sterling Street, Bond Street and Haddon Street.

.@HamiltonPolice investigating prowling incident in the Westdale neighborhood near @McMasterU. Neighbours say screen at rear of home was broken. @HPSCanine assisting with investigation. Several similar incidents have occurred in the area #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/KMiZwgIXvO — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) September 5, 2018

Police said it’s too still early to link all the cases together, but they are also reminding people to be vigilant, lock all windows and doors and report anything suspicious.

The university has also posted a security alert on its website to make sure all students are aware.

Police are asking anyone with information that could assist with the investigation to call 905-540-5545 or reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.