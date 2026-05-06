Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with accessing plane at Vancouver airport appears in court

By Amy Judd & Grace Ke Global News
Posted May 6, 2026 6:24 pm
1 min read
RCMP and security officials on a runway at Vancouver's International Airport on Monday morning. View image in full screen
RCMP and security officials on a runway at Vancouver's International Airport on Monday morning. Provided to Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The man who is charged with accessing a plane at Vancouver International Airport early on Monday morning appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

Okito Wosha made his Richmond court appearance on the phone from the hospital where he is being held under the Mental Health Act and is awaiting a mental health assessment.

He’s charged with break and enter, mischief and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

The incident happened at 4 a.m. on May 4.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Sources tell Global News Wosha scaled a fence at YVR and headed toward an empty Porter passenger plane, then climbed into a wheel well.

Click to play video: 'Security breach at YVR'
Security breach at YVR

The plane was parked on the apron just south of the domestic terminal.

Story continues below advertisement

Police and security surrounded the aircraft and about two hours later, Wosha was arrested.

A spokesperson for Porter says the cabin wasn’t breached. The plane was inspected and later returned to service.

Wosha’s next court date is set for Monday, May 11.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices