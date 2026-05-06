Man charged with accessing plane at Vancouver airport appears in court

The man who is charged with accessing a plane at Vancouver International Airport early on Monday morning appeared in court on Wednesday morning.
Okito Wosha made his Richmond court appearance on the phone from the hospital where he is being held under the Mental Health Act and is awaiting a mental health assessment.
He’s charged with break and enter, mischief and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.
The incident happened at 4 a.m. on May 4.
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Sources tell Global News Wosha scaled a fence at YVR and headed toward an empty Porter passenger plane, then climbed into a wheel well.
The plane was parked on the apron just south of the domestic terminal.
Police and security surrounded the aircraft and about two hours later, Wosha was arrested.
A spokesperson for Porter says the cabin wasn’t breached. The plane was inspected and later returned to service.
Wosha’s next court date is set for Monday, May 11.
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