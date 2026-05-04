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Crime

Security breach at YVR as man ‘accessed’ an aircraft near the terminal

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 4, 2026 1:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Security incident at Vancouver International Airport'
Security incident at Vancouver International Airport
There was a security incident at Vancouver's International Airport on Monday morning when someone climbed a fence and gained access to a plane that was on the apron in a secure area.
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A man is in police custody after an early morning security breach at Vancouver’s International Airport.

Richmond RCMP said that at about 4 a.m., officers responded to a call about a man who made his way onto an area near the terminal and accessed an aircraft without authorization.

A spokesperson at YVR said the incident happened on a “secure apron area near the terminal.”

Airport authorities said that the man gained access to the apron by going over a fence.

“This immediately initiated the established multi-layer response from YVR, partner agencies, and the RCMP detachment on site at the airport,” authorities said in a statement.

“The situation was contained within minutes.”

Police said the man was eventually arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

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YVR officials said that airport operations were not affected.

“While all protocols were followed during the incident, we are working with RCMP and partners to review measures, as we do following any response activation, to ensure continued safety and security.”

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Specialized police resources responded alongside RCMP and airport security, police said.

Police responded to an incident at Vancouver's International Airport early on Monday morning. View image in full screen
Police responded to an incident at Vancouver’s International Airport early on Monday morning. Global News
RCMP and security officials on a runway at Vancouver's International Airport on Monday morning. View image in full screen
RCMP and security officials on a secure apron area at Vancouver’s International Airport on Monday morning. Provided to Global News
RCMP and security officials on a runway at Vancouver's International Airport on Monday morning. View image in full screen
RCMP and security officials on a secure apron area at Vancouver’s International Airport on Monday morning. Provided to Global News
RCMP and security officials on a runway at Vancouver's International Airport on Monday morning. View image in full screen
RCMP and security officials on a secure apron area at Vancouver’s International Airport on Monday morning. Provided to Global News

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