Security breach at YVR as man ‘accessed’ an aircraft near the terminal

A man is in police custody after an early morning security breach at Vancouver’s International Airport.
Richmond RCMP said that at about 4 a.m., officers responded to a call about a man who made his way onto an area near the terminal and accessed an aircraft without authorization.
A spokesperson at YVR said the incident happened on a “secure apron area near the terminal.”
Airport authorities said that the man gained access to the apron by going over a fence.
“This immediately initiated the established multi-layer response from YVR, partner agencies, and the RCMP detachment on site at the airport,” authorities said in a statement.
“The situation was contained within minutes.”
Police said the man was eventually arrested and the investigation is ongoing.
YVR officials said that airport operations were not affected.
“While all protocols were followed during the incident, we are working with RCMP and partners to review measures, as we do following any response activation, to ensure continued safety and security.”
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Specialized police resources responded alongside RCMP and airport security, police said.
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