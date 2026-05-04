Security breach at YVR as man ‘accessed’ an aircraft near the terminal

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is in police custody after an early morning security breach at Vancouver’s International Airport.

Richmond RCMP said that at about 4 a.m., officers responded to a call about a man who made his way onto an area near the terminal and accessed an aircraft without authorization.

A spokesperson at YVR said the incident happened on a “secure apron area near the terminal.”

Airport authorities said that the man gained access to the apron by going over a fence.

“This immediately initiated the established multi-layer response from YVR, partner agencies, and the RCMP detachment on site at the airport,” authorities said in a statement.

“The situation was contained within minutes.”

Police said the man was eventually arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

YVR officials said that airport operations were not affected.

“While all protocols were followed during the incident, we are working with RCMP and partners to review measures, as we do following any response activation, to ensure continued safety and security.”

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Specialized police resources responded alongside RCMP and airport security, police said.

View image in full screen Police responded to an incident at Vancouver’s International Airport early on Monday morning. Global News

View image in full screen RCMP and security officials on a secure apron area at Vancouver’s International Airport on Monday morning. Provided to Global News

View image in full screen RCMP and security officials on a secure apron area at Vancouver’s International Airport on Monday morning. Provided to Global News