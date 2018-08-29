Westdale woman awoken by stranger in her room

Hamilton police are investigating a break-in at a home in Westdale.

That’s where a woman awoke around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday to a man in her room in the area of Bond Street South between Main Street and King Street.

The suspect fled when the victim screamed for help.

READ MORE: Hamilton police launch #WhoDidItWednesday

Police say the suspect entered the home through an unlocked front door.

Police say the victim was unable to provide a description of the suspect.