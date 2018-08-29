Westdale woman awoken by stranger in her room
A A
Hamilton police are investigating a break-in at a home in Westdale.
That’s where a woman awoke around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday to a man in her room in the area of Bond Street South between Main Street and King Street.
The suspect fled when the victim screamed for help.
READ MORE: Hamilton police launch #WhoDidItWednesday
Police say the suspect entered the home through an unlocked front door.
Police say the victim was unable to provide a description of the suspect.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.