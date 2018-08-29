Crime
Westdale woman awoken by stranger in her room

Hamilton police are investigating a break-in at a home in Westdale.

That’s where a woman awoke around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday to a man in her room in the area of Bond Street South between Main Street and King Street.

The suspect fled when the victim screamed for help.

Police say the suspect entered the home through an unlocked front door.

Police say the victim was unable to provide a description of the suspect.

