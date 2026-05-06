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Crime

Boy, 14, charged with dangerous driving following fiery Saskatoon crash

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted May 6, 2026 5:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Three people in custody after fiery crash on Saskatoon’s Idylwyld Drive'
Three people in custody after fiery crash on Saskatoon’s Idylwyld Drive
RELATED: Three people in custody after fiery crash on Saskatoon's Idylwyld Drive
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A 14-year-old boy is facing charges, including dangerous driving causing bodily harm, after a fiery collision near Saskatoon’s Idylwyld Drive on Tuesday.

The teenager is also accused of evading police and failing to stop after an accident, according to the Saskatoon Police Service’s news release.

The boy, as well as a 24-year-old man, is also being charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, police said. The third person who was taken into custody following the collision has not been charged.

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A Dodge SUV was reported to have been stolen from Prince Albert and reportedly “driving erratically” along Highway 11 towards Saskatoon, an earlier release from the service said.

Then, when the car was south of the Highway 16 overpass on Idylwyld Drive, it collided with a Ford Transit van, police said, which caught on fire.

The Ford’s driver, an 82-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he remains, according to the latest update from police.

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