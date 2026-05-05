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Fire

Vehicle bursts into flames after being hit by a fleeing suspect in Saskatoon

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted May 5, 2026 3:11 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon vehicle fire View image in full screen
A northbound vehicle caught on fire after it was struck by a southbound vehicle that crossed the median on Highway 11 on Tuesday May 5, 2026. Global News
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One person was sent to hospital in critical condition after a vehicle went up in flames following a crash in the north end of Saskatoon.

The Corman Park Police Service (CPPS) said an officer attempted to stop a vehicle after receiving a driving complaint Tuesday morning.

The vehicle was travelling southbound on Highway 11 and fled from the CPPS officer when he turned on his lights, according to a media release.

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The officer disengaged, but police say the vehicle continued southbound. It crossed the median into oncoming northbound traffic.

Police say the suspect vehicle struck a northbound vehicle, which caught fire. The driver of the northbound vehicle was taken to Royal University Hospital in critical condition.

The involved officer was also taken to hospital out of precaution. There is no word on any injuries for the driver of the suspect vehicle.

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The incident has been referred to the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team. The police watchdog is tasked with investigating when someone dies or is seriously injured while in police custody or as a result of a police officer’s actions.

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