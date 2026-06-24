13-year-old falls 15 metres after exiting moving Disneyland ride

Send this page to someone via email

A 13-year-old Disneyland guest was taken to the hospital after he exited his ride vehicle on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure before the end of the attraction, according to Disney Resort officials.

The unidentified teen exited the log vehicle on the ride before it was over at the theme park in Anaheim, Calif., on Sunday, resort officials said in a statement to Global News.

Cellphone video, obtained by TMZ, appears to show the boy going down the waterfall behind a ride vehicle filled with passengers.

Disneyland officials told Global News the teen was “evaluated at a local hospital and released.”

3:53 “Dreams Take Flight” Grants Wishes for Manitoba Kids

The ride, based on Disney’s film The Princess and the Frog, was halted by cast members and later closed for the evening for inspection after the incident before reopening on Monday, resort officials added.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to the Anaheim Fire Department and the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health for further comment, but has not received a response.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The log style ride is described as a “thrilling water ride” that “crescendos with a 15-metre (50-foot) drop,” according to Disneyland’s website.

The attraction opened in November 2024, replacing Splash Mountain after it closed in May 2023.

This isn’t the first reported Disneyland attraction incident.

In October 2025, a woman in her 60s died after she was found unresponsive following a ride on the Haunted Mansion attraction at Disneyland.

Story continues below advertisement

“Anaheim Fire & Rescue responded to the Disneyland Resort for an unresponsive woman in her 60s who had just finished riding the Haunted Mansion attraction,” the Anaheim Police Department confirmed in a statement. “Disneyland security personnel provided CPR until paramedics arrived.”

The woman “was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased,” police added.

4:30 AMA Travel: There’s more to Anaheim than Disneyland

“There is no indication of any operating issue with the attraction, which reopened soon after,” Sgt. Matt Sutter with the Anaheim Police Department said.

The Haunted Mansion ride, which opened in 1969, is a slow-moving attraction, but young children may be frightened by the special effects,” according to Disneyland’s website. At the time, the ride was “decked out for the Hallow-Days” for the Haunted Mansion Holiday — “with frightfully festive touches inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.”