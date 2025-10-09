Menu

Disneyland visitor found dead after riding Haunted Mansion attraction

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted October 9, 2025 10:50 am
2 min read
Tim Burton's 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Haunted Mansion at Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty's Holiday Castle and 'Believe In Holiday Magic' Fireworks spectacular held at Disneyland Resort on December 13, 2007 in Anaheim, California. View image in full screen
Tim Burton's 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Haunted Mansion at Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty's Holiday Castle and Believe In Holiday Magic Fireworks spectacular held at Disneyland Resort on Dec. 13, 2007 in Anaheim, Calif. Barry King/WireImage
A woman in her 60s died after she was found unresponsive following a ride on the Haunted Mansion attraction at Disneyland on Monday evening, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

“Anaheim Fire & Rescue responded to the Disneyland Resort for an unresponsive woman in her 60s who had just finished riding the Haunted Mansion attraction,” the Anaheim Police Department confirmed in a statement. “Disneyland security personnel provided CPR until paramedics arrived.”

The woman “was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased,” police added.

“There is no indication of any operating issue with the attraction, which reopened soon after,” Sgt. Matt Sutter with the Anaheim Police Department said.

The Orange County Sheriff-Coroner Office will determine the cause of death. Officials have not released the woman’s name, exact age or city of residence.

The Haunted Mansion ride, which opened in 1969, is a slow-moving attraction “but young children may be frightened by the special effects,” according to Disneyland’s website. The ride is currently “decked out for the Hallow-Days” for the Haunted Mansion Holiday “— with frightfully festive touches inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

The Haunted Mansion features “thrilling sights and seasonal surprises created by the residents of Halloween Town. Sally, Oogie Boogie and other Nightmare characters from the beloved film will be on hand to wish you ‘Season’s Screamings!'”

The incident at Disneyland comes less than a month after a guest died while riding a rollercoaster at an Orlando theme park.

A guest at Epic Universe in Orlando, Fla., died while riding the Stardust Racers ride in Epic Universe’s Celestial Park area, according to KTLA.

A Universal spokesperson confirmed that the guest was found unresponsive and died at a nearby hospital.

“We are devastated by this tragic event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest’s loved ones,” the statement read. “We are fully cooperating with Orange County and the ongoing investigation.”

The victim, identified as Kevin Rodriquez Zavala, 32, died after sustaining “multiple blunt impact injuries,” Orange-Osceola Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany said, reports Orlando News6.

Stephany added that Zavala’s death was ruled an accident.

