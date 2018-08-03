Police investigate sexual assault in Westdale
Hamilton police are investigating a sexual assault in Westdale Village.
Investigators say the victim, a 21-year-old woman, awoke at about 5:45 a.m. Friday, to find an unknown person in her room.
Police add that the suspect had entered the home through a second-storey window.
The suspect, described only as wearing a dark or black hoodie over their head, fled after sexually assaulting the woman when she screamed for assistance.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Hamilton police or Crimestoppers.
