August 3, 2018 12:25 pm

Police investigate sexual assault in Westdale

A 21 year old woman says she was sexually assaulted inside of her Westdale residence early Friday morning.

Hamilton police are investigating a sexual assault in Westdale Village.

Investigators say the victim, a 21-year-old woman, awoke at about 5:45 a.m. Friday, to find an unknown person in her room.

Police add that the suspect had entered the home through a second-storey window.

The suspect, described only as wearing a dark or black hoodie over their head, fled after sexually assaulting the woman when she screamed for assistance.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Hamilton police or Crimestoppers.

