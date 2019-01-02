Hamilton police investigating New Year’s Eve stabbing, call for witnesses

Police are looking for witnesses to a stabbing that happened on Hamilton Mountain, shortly before midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Police were called to an assault in the Emperor Ave. and Upper Wentworth area around 11:30 p.m.

They say a man in his early 20s was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and add there is no word on any suspects.

Anyone who may have seen the incident, or otherwise has information about the case, is asked to Det. Sgt. DelConte at 905-546-3851 or Crime Stoppers.

