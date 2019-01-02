ArcelorMittal Dofasco
January 2, 2019 11:24 am

2 workplace accidents at ArcelorMittal Dofasco plants within hours send 2 to hospital

Shiona Thompson By News Anchor  Global News

Hamilton police and Ministry of Labour are investigating two accidents at separate ArcelorMittal Dofasco plants in a matter of hours.

Stephen C. Host / The Canadian Press Images
The Ministry of Labour is investigating not one, but two workplace accidents at ArcelorMittal Dofasco in Hamilton in less than a day.

The first reportedly occurred on Jan. 1, 2019, at about 4:30 p.m. at the plant on Kenilworth Avenue.

Hamilton police say a third-party contractor was driving a dump-style machine when it was involved in a collision and toppled over.

An unidentified 23-year-old Hamilton man was extricated from the machine and taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

Then, at about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 2, police went to the Dofasco plant on Burlington Street for a reported truck accident.

A 26-year-old Hamilton woman was taken to hospital and was treated and released, officials said.

Her name has not been released.

