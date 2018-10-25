ArcelorMittal Dofasco hiring 200 to help regenerate workforce

ArcelorMital Dofasco is holding its first ever job fair on site to regenerate a workforce in flux.

Thirty per cent of the steelmaker’s employees are eligible for retirement, making recruitment for highly skilled jobs a priority. This round of hiring is for 200 jobs.

Katrina McFadden, vice president of people and culture, says there is also pressure to meet the demands of an industry that is evolving.

“Our positions are really changing. We’re moving to what we call advanced manufacturing — highly skilled positions working with the latest technology.”

The changes within the industry also present a challenge because there continues to be a skills gap, she says.

“I think the industry has seen a looming shortage coming.”

Skilled trades and information technology are the areas the company see it needs the most, according to McFadden.

ArcelorMittal Dofasco will be hiring everyone from software developers and systems analysts to millwrights and steamfitters.

The goal is to hire around 300 people per year over the next three years.

Since 2015, the steelmaker has more than 2,000 people.

The job fair will be held at the main office, situated at 1330 Burlington St. E., from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Oct. 27.