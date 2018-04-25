ArcelorMittal Dofasco says Hot Mill modernization will sustain future in Hamilton

ArcelorMittal Dofasco has announced plans for another major upgrade which officials say will sustain the company’s future in Hamilton.

The steelmaker is embarking on a $151-million modernization of the coilers within its Hot Mill, assisted by $23 million in provincial grants and loans.

Vice-president of corporate affairs, Tony Valeri, says benefits will include better quality, productivity and energy-efficiency, while protecting 4,700 local jobs.

He notes, for example, meeting specifications that “our customers are driving forward” including demands within the automotive supply chain.

Valeri says the project will also allow ArcelorMittal Dofasco to reduce unplanned delays and improve energy efficiency as it works to remain competitive.

Replacement of the 35-year-old coilers is expected to be completed in 2020.