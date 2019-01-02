Canada
Meet Hamilton’s first babies of 2019

Hamiltons’s first baby of 2019 was born at McMaster Children’s Hospital.

Aydin Khidir was welcomed into the world by proud parents Berivan Hemed and Behez Khidir on Jan. 1, 2019 at 12:03 a.m..

The baby boy weighed 7lb 8oz..

Meanwhile, Bruno Ferreira and Cindy Moore welcomed daughter Priscila on Jan. 1, 2019 at 12:14 a.m., weighing 9 lb 13 oz..

She is the first baby of 2019 born at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton.

Priscila is a new baby sister for Hayden, Paityn and Mateus.

UNICEF has estimated that 999 babies would be born in Canada on New Year’s Day.
