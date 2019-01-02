Meet Hamilton’s first babies of 2019

Hamiltons’s first baby of 2019 was born at McMaster Children’s Hospital.

READ MORE: Hamilton police release top-10 list of non-emergency calls to 911

Aydin Khidir was welcomed into the world by proud parents Berivan Hemed and Behez Khidir on Jan. 1, 2019 at 12:03 a.m..

The baby boy weighed 7lb 8oz..

WATCH: Luck of the Irish: Calgary’s 2019 New Year’s baby gets automatic citizenship

Meanwhile, Bruno Ferreira and Cindy Moore welcomed daughter Priscila on Jan. 1, 2019 at 12:14 a.m., weighing 9 lb 13 oz..

She is the first baby of 2019 born at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton.

Priscila is a new baby sister for Hayden, Paityn and Mateus.

READ MORE: Stiff new penalties for distracted, impaired driving in Ontario begin on Jan. 1

UNICEF has estimated that 999 babies would be born in Canada on New Year’s Day.

We're excited to announce that our McMaster University Medical Centre #NewYears2019 baby is the first baby born in #HamOnt this year! Baby Aydin arrived at 12:03am, weighing 7lbs 8oz. pic.twitter.com/m2sjyKK1QK — Hamilton Health Sciences (@HamHealthSci) January 1, 2019

The first baby of 2019 for @STJOESHAMILTON #HamOnt arrived at 12:14 a.m. Proud parents Cindy Moore and Bruno Ferreira are thrilled with the early morning arrival of their new daughter, Priscila Ferreira, weighing 9 lb 13 oz. pic.twitter.com/YnzCyksbVW — St. Joe's Hamilton (@STJOESHAMILTON) January 1, 2019