August 8, 2019 8:55 am

York Regional Police bust organized crime and drug ring, over $45M property seized

By Staff The Canadian Press

York Regional Police say they have busted an organized crime and drug bust with more than $45 million in property seized.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
AURORA, Ont. – Police say they have dismantled an organized crime ring north of Toronto.

York Regional Police say they will release more details today on two separate investigations that focused on drug production and trafficking.

They say they have seized drugs, guns, vehicles and cash related to the investigations worth more than $45 million.

York police say they’ve charged more than 50 people.

They say they also dismantled several drug labs during the probe.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

