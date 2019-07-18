York police to reveal details of ‘largest traditional organized crime’ bust

York Regional Police say officers will be unveiling details of the “largest traditional organized crime take down” by the service during a news conference Thursday morning.

Police said in a statement on Wednesday that investigators with the organized crime bureau have made “significant arrests, laid charges and seized millions of dollars in proceeds of crime.”

Chief Eric Jolliffe along with the head of the traditional organized crime task force and the acting director of criminal investigations for the Canada Revenue Agency are among those scheduled to speak.

The bust comes after an 18-month initiative called Project Sindacato, the statement said.

The news conference at York Regional Police headquarters in Aurora is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET.