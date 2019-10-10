Menu

Crime

3 arrested for drug trafficking in wide-spread bust: Halifax RCMP

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 1:34 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. .
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. . Alexander Quon/Global News

Halifax RCMP say three men are facing drug trafficking charges after officers searched six properties across the Halifax Regional Municipality last week.

During the investigation, police searched properties in Beaver Bank, Wellington, Middle Sackville and Dartmouth. They found and seized cocaine, cash, firearms, ammunition, body armour and drug paraphernalia.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP seize cocaine, arrest five after searching home in Port Hawkesbury

A 41-year-old man from Beaver Bank was arrested without incident during a traffic stop conducted on Oct. 3.

The man faces charges including:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
  • Possession of property obtained by crime
  • Laundering proceeds of crime
  • Possession of body armour

Two 50-year-old men from Wellington were arrested during a search of a home in Wellington.

Story continues below advertisement

They’re facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possession of property obtained by the crime.

46-year-old Halifax man pleads guilty to manslaughter
46-year-old Halifax man pleads guilty to manslaughter

All three men are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Nov. 20 at 9:30 a.m.

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
