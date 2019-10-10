3 arrested for drug trafficking in wide-spread bust: Halifax RCMP

Halifax RCMP say three men are facing drug trafficking charges after officers searched six properties across the Halifax Regional Municipality last week.
During the investigation, police searched properties in Beaver Bank, Wellington, Middle Sackville and Dartmouth. They found and seized cocaine, cash, firearms, ammunition, body armour and drug paraphernalia.
A 41-year-old man from Beaver Bank was arrested without incident during a traffic stop conducted on Oct. 3.
The man faces charges including:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Laundering proceeds of crime
- Possession of body armour
Two 50-year-old men from Wellington were arrested during a search of a home in Wellington.
They’re facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possession of property obtained by the crime.
All three men are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Nov. 20 at 9:30 a.m.
The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.
