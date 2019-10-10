Drug investigation leads to trafficking charges for Fenelon Falls residents: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Police say two residents in Fenelon Falls face drug-trafficking charges following an investigation by OPP.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP conducted a vehicle stop on Highway 35 south of Coboconk on Tuesday, police say.

Police say the occupants were arrested and officers seized 27 grams of suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup

Leigh Ann McLean, 56, and Michael Walker, 53, both of Fenelon Falls, were both charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Both were held in custody for court appearances on Wednesday, OPP said.

The investigation is ongoing.

