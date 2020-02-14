Menu

Canada

Search warrant executed in Kelowna’s Mission neighbourhood: RCMP

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted February 14, 2020 9:55 pm
There was a heavy police presence on Tomby Court in Kelowna Friday afternoon. .
There was a heavy police presence on Tomby Court in Kelowna Friday afternoon. .

There was a heavy police presence in Kelowna’s Mission neighbourhood on Friday afternoon.

Witnesses reported seeing about a dozen police cars near a home on Tomby Court.

READ MORE: B.C. identifies 5th presumptive case of COVID-19, woman who travelled near Shanghai

RCMP at the scene told Global News they were executing a search warrant and that there were no safety concerns for the general public.

Jim Douglas / Global News
Jim Douglas / Global News

A few people appeared to be taken away in police vehicles.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

