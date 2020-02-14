Search warrant executed in Kelowna’s Mission neighbourhood: RCMP

There was a heavy police presence in Kelowna’s Mission neighbourhood on Friday afternoon.
Witnesses reported seeing about a dozen police cars near a home on Tomby Court.
RCMP at the scene told Global News they were executing a search warrant and that there were no safety concerns for the general public.
A few people appeared to be taken away in police vehicles.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
