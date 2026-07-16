Evacuations continue as hundreds of wildfires ravage northern Ontario

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Thousands of people are being evacuated across northwestern Ontario as wildfires continue to ravage the region.

Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday that they’re assisting in evacuation efforts in Armstrong, Whitesand First Nation, Collins First Nation, Gakijiwanong Anishinaabe Nation (Lac La Croix First Nation) and surrounding area, and Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation and surrounding area.

“Other communities are being monitored, and residents are urged to stay informed and be prepared to act quickly should further evacuation orders or advisories be issued,” the OPP said.

There were 136 active wildfires in the northwest region as of 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to data from the Ontario government. Of the fires, 63 are considered to be out of control.

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OPP said residents are “strongly advised” not to travel to areas under mandatory evacuations as the situation is “dynamic and unpredictable.”

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“Fire behaviour, including the size and direction of a wildfire, can change rapidly due to weather conditions and other factors,” they said.

Highway 599, between Highway 516 and Mishkeegogamang First Nation, and Highway 527 at Gull Bay First Nation are fully closed in both directions, with the exception of some local traffic evacuating the area, the OPP said.

Linda Debassige, Grand Council Chief of the Anishinabek Nation, said in a statement that Namaygoosisagagun First Nation, located approximately 200 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, had been completely devastated by one of the fast-moving wildfires, “causing extensive damage and destruction to homes and community buildings.”

Debassige said the community was forced to evacuate without the support of emergency services, but to the best of her knowledge, every member has been accounted for.

While people are scrambling to evacuate, the Northern Reach Rescue Network is looking for foster families to help care for pets displaced by evacuations.

“Families are being forced to evacuate their communities with little notice. In the chaos, many beloved pets are being left behind or urgently need a safe place while their families get to safety,” the organization said in a post on social media.

The organization said it is looking for people in Thunder Bay to take pets into their homes temporarily, and for rescue organizations in southern Ontario to welcome displaced pets into some of their ongoing programs.