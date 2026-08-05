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1 comment

  1. F*CK YA ALL!
    August 5, 2026 at 9:00 am

    Always forget to mention Global, the human stupid factor. It ignites more fires than lightening and dry conditions. Dry conditions aren’t a problem if idiots stay the f8ck out of critical areas. But no, most are braindead and just dont get it. Oh, it’s my right to go where ever I want. ITS MY RIGHT TO SAFE LIVING CONDITIONS TOO, YOU AZZHOLES!!
    You tw*ts have to be TOLD to stay away from the skimmers and the area they are working but pinheads are continually getting in the way! I still see aZZholes throwing butts on the ground and out car windows!
    This is why I stay home where its safe! People are just too stupid and dangerous to be around.

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Dry lightning, hot weather expected to increase wildfire conditions in BC Interior

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2026 8:18 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wildfire smoke drifts down to BC’s south coast'
Wildfire smoke drifts down to BC’s south coast
WATCH: Wildfire smoke drifts down to BC's south coast
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As the damage from the devastating wildfire along Okanagan Lake in British Columbia is being assessed, officials are warning of the potential of more fires as dry lightning storms are forecast for this week.

Cliff Chapman with the BC Wildfire Service says temperatures are expected to increase to the mid-30s, and dry lightning is in the forecast for Thursday.

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If it materializes as expected, Chapman says they’ll see more fire starts across the southern Interior, where most of BC’s estimated 115 wildfires are burning.

He says the service has helicopter and fixed-wing planes ready to surge to any new starts in what looks to be another challenging week of fighting wildfires.

The chief of Okanagan Indian Band says at least 230 homes on the reserve have been destroyed by the fast-moving wildfire that swept through on Saturday.

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There are six wildfires of note in the province, all of them burning near communities in the southern Interior.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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