B.C. health officials to provide COVID-19 update on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

B.C.’s health minister and chief medical health officer are slated to provide an update on COVID-19 on Friday afternoon.

Global News will stream the update live.

Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry will make the announcement at the government cabinet office in downtown Vancouver at 12:30 p.m.

3:10 B.C. health officer provides update on province’s coronavirus cases B.C. health officer provides update on province’s coronavirus cases

Henry has committed to providing weekly Tuesday updates in person and data updates on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website on Friday mornings.

The most current information on the website is from Thursday, Feb. 13 and lists four confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province.

As of Friday, mainland China has confirmed nearly 64,000 total cases, with a death toll of 1,380.

Story continues below advertisement