Health

B.C. health officials to provide COVID-19 update on Friday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 14, 2020 2:35 pm
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference regarding the novel coronavirus in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference regarding the novel coronavirus in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C.’s health minister and chief medical health officer are slated to provide an update on COVID-19 on Friday afternoon.

Global News will stream the update live.

READ MORE: No new COVID-19 cases in B.C., 4 confirmed patients doing well: Province

Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry will make the announcement at the government cabinet office in downtown Vancouver at 12:30 p.m.

B.C. health officer provides update on province’s coronavirus cases
B.C. health officer provides update on province's coronavirus cases

Henry has committed to providing weekly Tuesday updates in person and data updates on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website on Friday mornings.

READ MORE: China reports 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, cruise ship passengers disembark in Cambodia

The most current information on the website is from Thursday, Feb. 13 and lists four confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province.

As of Friday, mainland China has confirmed nearly 64,000 total cases, with a death toll of 1,380.

